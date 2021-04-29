RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

