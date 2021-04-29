RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 223,511 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

