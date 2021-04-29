RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $123,529,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.