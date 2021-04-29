RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

