Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 143,549 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of News worth $42,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $20,856,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $8,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. News Co. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

