Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 144,991 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,991 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $41,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

WBA opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

