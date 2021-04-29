Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,038 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $49,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $360.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

