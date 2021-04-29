Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,086 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.