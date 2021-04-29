Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Quest Diagnostics worth $47,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

