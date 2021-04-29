Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 202,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of Voya Financial worth $45,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,396,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

