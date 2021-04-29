Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 83,046 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $44,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

