Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

