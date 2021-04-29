Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,478 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

