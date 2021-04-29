Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $62,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.