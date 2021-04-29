Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of MSCI worth $54,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in MSCI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

