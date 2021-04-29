Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $41.31 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $41,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.