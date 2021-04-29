Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $50.60 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $50,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

