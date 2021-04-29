Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.68 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $54,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

