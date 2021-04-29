Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $53,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

