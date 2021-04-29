Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,010 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $47,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 82.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.