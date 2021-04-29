Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 66,927 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of NetApp worth $48,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NetApp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

