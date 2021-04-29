Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day moving average of $215.96. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.