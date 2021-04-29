Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 338,862 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,862 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.43% of Newell Brands worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

