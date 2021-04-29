Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,867 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $53,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $638.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.