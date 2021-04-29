Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

