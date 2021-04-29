Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. 774,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

