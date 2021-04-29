Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.
Robert Half International has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. 774,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.
RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
