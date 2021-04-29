Robert W. Baird Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 126,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $105,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

