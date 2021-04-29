Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $232.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.12. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $0. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

