Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.43. 7,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,686. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

