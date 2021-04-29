Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.43. 7,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,686. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.