Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $313.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

ROK opened at $266.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

