Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.48. 95,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.23. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

