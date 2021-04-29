Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.Rogers also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.48. 95,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 611.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. Rogers has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.