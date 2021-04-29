Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.10 million.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.60 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

