Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

