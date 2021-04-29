Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku stock opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

