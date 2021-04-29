Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 1,676,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,884. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

