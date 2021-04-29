ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.38 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $44.26 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00359603 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.