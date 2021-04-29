Rope Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Rope has a market cap of $1.52 million and $200.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $54.19 or 0.00100762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

