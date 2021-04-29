Rope ($ROPE) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $54.19 or 0.00100762 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $200.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

