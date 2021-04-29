Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.04. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.86 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.