Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.98 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $16.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

