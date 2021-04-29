Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.