Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.65

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.65 and last traded at $130.49, with a volume of 2287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

