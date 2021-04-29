Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$6.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEV. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

Tervita stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.19. 18,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,947. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.73. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

