Royal Bank of Canada Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

