Royal Bank of Canada Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $254.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.91.

NSC traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.70. 1,614,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

