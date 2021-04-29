Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target to $6.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRVCF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Tervita alerts:

Tervita stock remained flat at $$3.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Tervita has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.