Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.60.

TSE:TFII traded up C$1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 224,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,315. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.32. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

