Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.60.
TSE:TFII traded up C$1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 224,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,315. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.32. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
