Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sector Perform

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ADVM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

