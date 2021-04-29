Royal Bank of Canada Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $590.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

SIVB traded up $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $578.40. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.94. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $585.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 988.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

